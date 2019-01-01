St Pierre Butter Croissants and Chocolate Croissants
St Pierre has expanded its portfolio with full-sized Butter Croissants (right on tray) and Chocolate Croissants. Made in France using high-quality ingredients and classic techniques, the pastries reflect the brand’s commitment to producing authentic European-inspired bakery items. The convenient individually wrapped items also satisfy the growing demand for premium grab-and-go products. An 8-pack of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99.