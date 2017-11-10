Sprouts Continues FL Expansion Plans

Sprouts Farmers Market is expanding its Florida operations with new stores in the Orlando, Naples and Tampa areas.

The natural and organic grocer will open its first Orlando-area store in Winter Park, near the intersection of Aloma and Lakemont Avenues, and its first store in Naples near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Logal Boulevard. Additional details for these sites, including opening dates, will be revealed later.

The two coming locations build on the grocer’s recently announced fourth store in the Tampa area, in Valrico, during the first quarter of next year. Sprouts opened three stores in Tampa and one in Sarasota earlier this year. The Southeast expansion is anchored by a distribution center opened last year in Atlanta.

“We knew residents’ interest in health and value would make Sprouts a natural fit for Floridians,” said Ted Frumkin, chief development officer. “We’re ramping up expansion efforts based on the strong performance of our Tampa and Sarasota stores, and positive customer response to the affordable fresh and natural products across the entire store.”

With headquarters in Phoenix, Sprouts Farmers Market employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.