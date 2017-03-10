Sprouts Plans First 9 Stores for 2018

Natural and organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market has plans to open nine new locations during the first quarter of 2018, including its first store in Maryland.

The stores, which make up part of the approximately 30 locations set to open across the country in 2018, will consist of one each in Albuquerque and Las Cruces N.M.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Green Valley, Mesa and Tempe, Ariz.; Sacramento, Calif.; Valrico, Fla.; and Ellicott City, Md.

The new Maryland store is the company’s first opening in the mid-Atlantic region, bringing the total number of states with Sprouts stores to 16. Each store will bring approximately 120 new career opportunities to its surrounding neighborhoods. Grand-opening dates will be shared later.

With headquarters in Phoenix, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and currently operates 280-plus stores coast to coast.