SPINS Teams with GrocerKey for Better Food Retail Experiences

Personalization is at the heart of the digital commerce experience in the 2020s, and that includes food retailers. To that end, SPINS, a wellness-focused market analytics, product intelligence data and technology solutions provider, revealed that it was working with GrocerKey to help those retailers craft better relationships with consumers.

Madison, Wisconsin-based GrocerKey sells a “white label” e-commerce platform for food retailers, and works with independent and regional grocery chains in the United States and Canada.

According to Chicago-based SPINS, the two companies aim to “bring a sophisticated, comprehensive set of health, wellness, diets and sustainability information to custom retailer-owned shopping experience, setting a new standard for every step of the path-to- purchase journey from ability to browse and search by diet, conditions, preferences or avoidances, to relevant personalization, recommendations, shopper profiles and preferences.”

This new partnership reflects not only the increasing use of digital tools and analytics to craft ever more personalized shopping experiences for consumers, but also the rise of grocery e-commerce. The partnership comes as online grocery sales are set to increase by 40% this year, according to New York-based Coresight Research. To maintain such momentum, food retailers will have to keep up with advances in consumer analytics and other technology that seeks to create those personalized — and streamlined — experiences.

"SPINS' partnership with GrocerKey will enable SPINS retail partners to elevate their brand[ and] build customer loyalty and direct-to-shopper engagement through unique levels of custom experiences, personalized shopping, merchandising and engagement," said SPINS owner and CEO Tony Olson. "SPINS continues to aggressively invest in new partnerships and technologies that drive differentiation for grocery retailers, while gaining market share through an increased ability to execute across a complex path-to-purchase ecosystem."