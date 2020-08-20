Specialty Food Live! Slated for September

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), which represents the $158.4 billion specialty food industry, will hold its first virtual event, Specialty Food Live!, on Sept. 21-24. At the event, new and best-selling products will be displayed in interactive showrooms hosted by SFA member makers. Attending buyers will be able to find the exact products they’re looking for and even be matched within the event platform to new manufacturers they may not have been aware of.

“This is such an exciting time for the Specialty Food Association and the industry we serve,” said SFA Interim President Bill Lynch. “We look forward to providing a best-in-class virtual event with extensive search and matching options. It’s really a lot more than an online replication of a physical trade show.”

As well as connecting buyers and manufacturers, Specialty Food Live! will offer education sessions, networking events, trend observations from the Trendspotter Panel, and the rollout of the Product of the Year sofi Award. For the newest specialty food products, the association has created a Virtual Tasting Experience to enables manufacturers to place recently released items directly into the hands of buyers and discuss the products live via video conference.

The trade-only event is for qualified food buyers, SFA product-qualified maker members, and the business service provider companies that support them.

With over 4,000 member companies, New York-based SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the annual sofi Awards honoring excellence in specialty food.