Hormel Foods’ venerable Spam brand has now introduced Spam maple flavored – the first permanent addition to its flavor lineup since 2015 – bringing the brand’s family of varieties to 11 flavors. Created in response to an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer feedback, this latest addition promises to enliven breakfast menus, outdoor barbecues and even desserts everywhere. The variety joins sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory taste of Spam classic for a unique flavor profile. A 12-ounce can retails for a suggested $4, while the suggested retail price for a 4-pack is $11.