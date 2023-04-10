Southwest Virginia Getting New Food City Store

Food City officials recently broke ground on a new store in Pulaski, Va. The 54,600-plus square foot supermarket on East Main Street will serve as a replacement for the company’s existing location at 1400 Bob White Boulevard.

According to The Patriot, the current Food City store was opened in the late 90s. “But,” noted Food City CEO and President Steven C. Smith, “it is one of our smaller formats, and we’re limited on what we can do in there. We know in today’s environment, folks want more variety, more selection, more things to choose from. That’s what we’re going to deliver to you here in this new store.”

For convenient meal solutions, the new Pulaski store will include an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a large 38-seat café area, a fireplace, a hot food bar, fresh sushi, an Asian Wok, a hickory wood smoker, a brick pizza oven, and a fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections.

Also, perimeter, full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated/seasoned oven-ready products and a complete selection of top-quality meats. In-house butchers will hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery and produce departments will offer a complete selection of gourmet, specialty and vegan items.

Over at the Food City Floral Boutique, a designer will be available seven days a week to offer a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

Other services will include a Food City Pharmacy, a Starbucks café, and a Food City Gas n’ Go location with diesel fuel.

Rapid checkout service will be provided by six checkout lanes and seven self-checkouts. Online customers will have the option of GoCart curbside pickup or home delivery. Doordash will also be available.

Regarding equipment, several award-winning energy saving concepts will also be included in the new Food City, ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

“We have served the residents of Pulaski and the surrounding county for the past 24 years, and we are excited to have the opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve our loyal customers,” said Smith.

The new store is expected to open early next year.

Food City’s parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 150 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 68 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.