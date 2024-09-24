Featuring clean, non-GMO and USDA Certified Organic ingredients, Sootheez throat drops are made from fruit pectin – the active ingredient to soothe throats and honey while being free from any artificial dyes, colors, sweeteners and parabens. The brand even went the extra step to become Clean Label Project Certified, which means that it’s verified by a third party for product quality and safety. Also gluten- and dairy-free, Sootheez comes in four novel flavors: Watermelon Mint, Birthday Cake, Berry Lemonade and Target-exclusive Strawberry Lemonade. A 1.7-ounce reusable tin of any flavor has a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$5.99. The product line is now available at Target and Walmart nationwide, and will be at Walgreens in October.