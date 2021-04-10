SONIC® Drive-In Drink Mixes

SONIC® Drive-In is debuting SONIC Drink Mix Singles-To-Go in its wildly popular Cherry Limeade, Ocean Water®, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors. The introduction of the new drink mixes is SONIC's latest innovation to offer fans access to the iconic flavors they love when they’re unable to visit one of the brand's more than 3,500 Drive-In locations.

Each box of zero sugar, low-calorie drink mixes feature six easy-to-use stick packs that can be mixed into a standard, 16.9-ounce-size water bottle, making them perfect for on-the-go moments. Whether traveling, relaxing at the beach, or out at the park with family and friends, SONIC will now be there to refresh fans anytime, anywhere. The drink mixes will be available at HEB and select Walmart locations starting this fall, and at all Dollar General locations in February 2022. Additional retailers will be announced soon.