Solely Spaghetti Squash Pasta

A maker of USDA-certified organic, cold-pressed fruit jerky and dried fruit, Solely Inc. has now come out with Spaghetti Squash Pasta. The shelf-stable boxed pasta, which is sliced, roasted and scooped by hand, cooks in just five minutes, banishing the long, cumbersome cooking process that often deters seekers of healthy noodle alternatives made from vegetables. Featuring just one simple ingredient, the pasta is now on shelves at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for $3.99 per 1.76-ounce, four-serving box on promotion, and then $4.99 per box at regular price.