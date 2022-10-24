Solely Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta

Billed by organic clean-food brand Solely as “the only pasta that comes straight from a tree,” first-of-its-kind Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta is made from just one ingredient. The product is made with freshly harvested whole organic green bananas, sourced from certified organic farms in Latin America. Solely then uses its signature patented cold-pressing process to transform the dried fruit into a traditional fusilli shape. The dark-colored pasta alternative cooks to an al dente texture in just four minutes, offering classic flavor that pairs well with consumers’ favorite sauces and recipes. Grain- and gluten-free green bananas are a good source of fiber and high in iron and potassium, as well as containing no added sugar. Additionally, like all of Solely’s better-for-you products, Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta is Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic, OU Kosher Certified, and vegan- and Paleo-friendly. A 5-ounce box of Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta retails for a suggested $3.99 at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, with online availability on Solely’s website to come.