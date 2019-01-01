Softsoap Décor Collection

No. 1 liquid hand soap brand Softsoap has relaunched The Décor Collection, featuring five scents in vividly reimagined product packaging. The scents in the line are Wild Basil & Lime, Shea & Cocoa Butter, Peony & Plum, Orchid & Coconut Milk, and Jasmine & Mint. Further, the Colgate-Palmolive brand and Joy Cho, founder and creative director of lifestyle graphic design studio Oh Joy!, are teaming up to create styled moments around the sink to visually encourage happiness and make hand washing more enjoyable. The Décor Collection retails for a suggested $2.97 per 13-fluid-ounce bottle.