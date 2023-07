Inspired by the iconic Nashville hot chicken sandwich, Snyder’s of Hanover Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces offer bold flavor. Generously seasoned with the fiery heat of chili pepper and the tangy touch of pickle flavor, the snack has rolled out to retailers nationwide in an 11.25-ounce bag retailing for a suggested $4.79. Snyder’s other Pieces varieties are Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard & Onion, Hot Buffalo Wing, Cheddar Cheese, Peanut Butter Filled, Jalapeño, and Buttermilk Ranch.