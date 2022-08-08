The result of a partnership between B&G Foods and Mars Inc., Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blendis the first official seasoning blend to capture the chocolate, peanut and caramel flavor profile of the classic Snickers bar. The rollout comes on the heels of B&G and Mars’ previous collaboration on Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend last year. Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend can be added to a wide variety of foods and drinks, including ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, yogurt, to enhance their flavor. The suggested retail price for a 6.5-ounce bottle of the seasoning is $4.98, while a 9.5-ounce bottle goes for a suggested $5.48.