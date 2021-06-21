Advertisement
'SNAP & VAX' Campaign Offers Incentive for SNAP/EBT Grocery Shoppers

Expensify.org combats vaccine hesitancy while addressing food insecurity
Lynn Petrak
SNAP and EBT shoppers can get $100 in rewards for showing proof of recent COVID-19 vaccination.

Expensify.org, a charity with a direct-giving model, has created a new incentive as part of its “SNAP & VAX campaign” aimed at helping vulnerable people get vaccinated against COVID-19.  At a time when new variants are spreading in the United States amid lingering vaccination hesitancy, consumers who use SNAP/EBT cards to buy groceries will be reimbursed up to $50 and receive an additional $50 for providing proof that they were vaccinated with a first dose after May 25.

"Many people who were on the frontlines throughout the pandemic are also the ones that face the toughest burdens in taking time off to get vaccinated," said Puneet Lath, a director at Expensify. "We're providing vaccine incentives to help ease some of those burdens. We want to do our part in helping get this pandemic under control so that we can reach herd immunity as quickly as possible and return to normal.”

Expensify.org is accepting and reimbursing the first 3,000 individuals or households who currently receive SNAP/EBT benefits, hold a U.S. bank account and did not participate in the previous 2020 SNAP reimbursement campaign.

Expensify.org is a 501(c)(3) organization launched by Expensify, a San Francisco-based pre-accounting platform that allows users to reimburse expenses, manage business credit cards, generate invoices, pay bills and plan trips from one app.

