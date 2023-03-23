SNAC International Approves New Slate of Officers

Business members of SNAC International have unanimously approved a new slate of officers to serve on the snack industry association’s executive committee. A new class of directors-at-large, which will serve on the group’s board of directors, has also been approved.

Justin Spannuth of Unique Snacks will serve a one-year term as board chairman, while Tina Hacker of Land O’Lakes was elected to serve as the new associate executive council president, along with two new directors-at-large.

“It is an honor and my pleasure to serve our industry through the chairmanship position and work alongside the incredibly talented SNAC International team,” said Spannuth. “SNAC International has made great strides over the last few years and is now in a very innovative and hyper growth mindset, which is right up my alley. Getting this opportunity to have a voice in how SNAC can better represent the industry through focuses on startup brands, additional suppliers and services, aggressive growth of our voice in Washington, as well as a better understanding of the international side of snacking.”

Continued Spannuth: “There are many key goals and objectives that will be strategically implemented over the coming years, and I look forward to the challenge of helping to create the vision, process, and path.”

SNAC International’s 2023-2024 executive committee includes:

Chairman: Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks

1st Vice Chairman: Hector De La Barreda, The Hershey Co.

2nd Vice Chairman: Michelle Reardon, Campbell Snacks

Past Chairman: Mike Harper, Rudolph Foods

Past Chairman: Dan Sifer, Herr Foods

Treasurer: Clifton Hilario, Hippeas

Secretary: Leanne Oliver, PepsiCo Foods North America

Associate Executive Council President: Tina Hacker, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

SNAC President & CEO: Christine Cochran, SNAC International

The following directors-at-large are set to begin their terms on the board:

Kevin Brick, Utz Brands, Inc. – 3-year term

Julie Calef, Old Dutch Foods – 1-year term

Bernard Kreilmann, Eagle Family Foods, LLC – 3-year term

Bruce Myers, Benestar Brands – 3-year term

Megan Reamer, Jackson’s – 3-year term

Mark Brogan, Printpack – 3-year term

“We are beyond grateful to Mike Harper for his many contributions to the board as chairman,” said Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC International. “We are thrilled to welcome Justin as our newest chair of the board. We know his energy and innovation at Unique Snacks will carry through to SNAC International’s initiatives for years to come.”

Founded in 1937, Arlington, Va.-based SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is an international trade association representing 400-plus snack industry companies worldwide, encompassing suppliers, marketers and manufacturers.