Smithfield Shares C-Suite Update

Smithfield Foods, Inc. is enhancing its leadership team. The Smithfield, Va.-based food company announced that it has hired a new chief marketing officer and a new chief ethics and compliance officer.

Brendan Smith is taking on the CMO role, spearheading the company’s marketing, advertising, innovation and strategic planning initiatives across its retail and foodservice brands. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Smith, who once served as SVP and chief marketing officer for Smithfield Foods and its Smithfield, Farmland, Gwaltney and Cook’s brands. Most recently, he was CMO at New Realm Brewing and Distilling, and his extensive marketing background also includes a role as VP of marketing for Pizza Hut, SVP of international marketing for Monster Energy Co. and VP of sales and marketing for Southern Tier Brewing Co. He is a graduate of John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio.

Smith reports to Steve France, Smithfield's president of packaged meats. "I'm excited to have Brendan lead our marketing team and programs," said France. "His extensive experience in marketing in the food and beverage space is unparalleled, and I look forward to his contributions in differentiating Smithfield's brand story to strengthen consumer brand perception and further build our relationships with our customers."

Allyson Bouldon - Smithfield
Allyson Bouldon

Also joining Smithfield’s c-suite is Allyson Bouldon, the new chief ethics and compliance officer who will lead efforts to sustain a culture of integrity and ethical decision-making across the organization. She comes to Smithfield from the Wolters Kluwer firm, where she served as managing counsel. Her experience also includes a position as chief compliance officer for Bright Machines, Inc., tenure as VP and chief compliance officer for Michael’s Stores and experience as counsel, Americas for Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., among other roles. She earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College. 

Bouldon reports to Chief Legal Officer Michael Flemming. "Smithfield has built a strong culture of compliance throughout our history, producing good food the right way," said Flemming. "We are pleased to have Allyson join our team and look forward to applying her experience to our ethics and compliance commitments.”

