Driscoll’s Names New Chief Commercial Officer

Berry producer Driscoll's of the Americas is speeding up its own growth cycle, bringing on a new chief commercial officer. The Watsonville, Calif., family-owned brand announced that Garland S. Reiter, Jr. is taking on that role within the executive leadership team.

Reiter will spearhead sales strategy and execution to drive revenue growth, enhance customer development and build expertise across the entirety of the value chain at Driscoll’s of the Americas. He brings a deep background in agriculture to the position, from growing up surrounded by agricultural traditions to working as a Driscoll’s grower in Baja, Mexico. Within the organization, he led product and business planning for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and was later promoted to VP of global blueberry leadership.

[RELATED: World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia]

"We are thrilled to welcome Garland to Driscoll’s of the Americas. Garland’s deep connection to our company's heritage, coupled with his experience and contagious energy, will undoubtedly contribute to Driscoll’s continued success," said CEO Soren Bjorn. “Garland has demonstrated he is fully committed to Driscoll’s mission, vision and values throughout his career.”

With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s provides fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries and is considered a pioneer of berry flavor innovation. The company works with more than 900 independent growers in more than 20 countries and its berries are available for consumers in more than 40 countries across North America, Australia, Europe, and China. Driscoll’s continues to innovate for the future, investing AI and machine learning to improve breeding operations and measure fruit quality, among other purposes.