Skogen’s Festival Foods Has New Marketing Chief

Skogen’s Festival Foods has named Leslie Atkinson as its new VP of marketing, bringing on an industry veteran with a wealth of industry experience.

Atkinson joins the Green Bay, Wis., retailer from her most recent position as VP of marketing at the 178-store Brookshire Grocery Co. in Texas. Prior to that, she served in key marketing roles at Ahold Delhaize, where she led marketing strategies for banners including Bloom, Bottom Dollar and Food Lion. She is a graduate of Roanoke College in Salem, Va.

“Leslie’s extensive knowledge of brand building and marketing will be vital to Festival Foods’ continued success, especially during this period of sustained growth,” said Randy Munns, EVP and COO of Skogen’s Festival Foods. “We are confident Leslie will be a tremendous asset and a great fit as a member of the Festival Foods leadership team.”

Festival Foods recently opened two new stores in the Milwaukee area and plans to open another location in Greenfield, Wis., in July.

Festival Foods, a De Pere, Wis., grocer with over 30 full-service supermarkets across the state, is No. 99 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Meanwhile, Brookshire Grocery Co. is No. 62 on The PG 100. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100.