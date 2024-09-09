SkinnyDipped Salty + Sweet

Innovative snackmaker SkinnyDipped has added another line to its nut-forward portfolio: Salty + Sweet. Available in three flavors – Vanilla Crunch Almonds, Maple Crunch Almonds, and Cinnamon Crunch Cashews – the crunchy range offers a more savory profile than SkinnyDipped’s prior products while still retaining the brand’s signature sweetness. The line also continues SkinnyDipped’s commitment to better-for-you snacks, with lower-sugar content and a hit of protein. Arriving in the wake of a sleek rebrand, SkinnyDipped’s Salty + Sweet packaging is made with 40% post-consumer recycled plastic. All three flavors retail for a suggested $6.49 per 4-ounce pouch. All SkinnyDipped products feature no artificial colors or flavors and are naturally and lightly sweetened, Kosher certified, non-GMO, and gluten-free, while the brand’s almond-based products are always made with Bee-Friendly almonds.