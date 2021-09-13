Single Serve Specialty Roasted Coffee from Orinoco Coffee & Tea Company

As Orinoco Coffee and Tea enters its 25th year, we are working to move forward even stronger. New community efforts, both here and afar. Growing our operations through the purchase of new energy efficient equipment and more elevated training for our employees.

Thanks to all our efforts we are also available in single serve. Because we want to ensure we provide the best to you and your customers. Our team offers your consumer the same expected quality while also offering them greater ease of use. Giving them more time to focus on what is important to them.

And that is what we feel business should be about, creating greater bonds with current customers while forming relationships with new customers, big and small.

Quite simply, doing everything we do together with even more passion as Orinoco Coffee and Tea grows into its next 25 years!

Locally Owned, Globally Sourced, Enjoy the Orinoco difference. #Boldly Orinoco

For more information, please contact our sales department at [email protected]

Or contact your UNFI/KeHE sales rep.