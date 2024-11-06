Simplify ﻿CO2 Refrigeration Management with an Integrated Control Strategy

Offering low global-warming potential (GWP), energy efficiency and reliability, CO 2 (R-744) refrigeration has become an increasingly attractive option for food retailers seeking to achieve their sustainability goals. From an operational standpoint, most end users and service technicians are still unfamiliar with R-744’s unique performance characteristics and system architectures. Recent advancements in CO 2 control technologies — which combine various component control points into an integrated, communicating controls ecosystem — are helping to simplify the startup, management and tuning of CO 2 booster systems. These connected ecosystems provide worry-free automation for end users while still enabling technicians to make critical system changes as needed.