The company’s first cracker line to receive USDA Organic Certification, Simple Mills’ Organic Seed Flour Crackers are made from a unique nutrient-dense blend of sunflower, pumpkin and flax seed flours that provides protein, fiber and antioxidants in every serving. This addition to the brand’s portfolio represents Simple Mills’ commitment to supporting organic regenerative farming practices. Offering a flaky crunch that complements any topping or spread in Original, Garlic & Herb, and Everything varieties, the 2-inch hexagonal crackers are made with just seven to 10 ingredients per variety; Certified Gluten-Free, as well as free of grains, soy, corn, gums and emulsifiers; Non-GMO Project Verified; and Paleo-friendly and vegan. In addition to securing the cracker’s USDA Organic Certification, Simple Mills established direct contracts with several Midwestern farmers who grow an organic sunflower crop used in the line. These partnerships provide financial incentives to support and encourage the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices that promote healthy soil. Joining Simple Mills’ Almond Flour Crackers, Veggie Pita Crackers and other nutrient-dense snacks, the Organic Seed Flour Crackers retail for a suggested $4.99 per 4.25-ounce box.