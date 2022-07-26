Simple Mills has expanded its snack portfolio with Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies, a snack that updates the nostalgic sandwich cookie with purposeful ingredients. Available in two flavors, Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are the only treats of their kind containing nutrient-dense nut flour, nut butter, organic coconut sugar and organic buckwheat flour. Creamy Peanut Butter offers crispy cookies made with cashew and peanut flour that are crammed with real roasted peanut butter, while Cocoa Cashew Crème is the brand’s version of classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookie, where real cocoa is complemented by smooth, creamy cashew butter. As well as helping expand to market demand for buckwheat, which has promising soil health properties, attracts pollinators and can play an important role in diverse crop rotations, Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are smartly sweetened with 7 grams of organic coconut sugar per serving, less than the average competitor. Simple Mills is working with suppliers, farmers and partners in Java, Indonesia to advance regenerative agroforestry in organic coconut systems. A 6.7-ounce package of Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies has a suggested retail price of $6.99.