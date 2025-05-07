The Silent Threat: Why Supermarkets Can’t Ignore Pest Control

Progressive Grocer: How is innovation evolving the “typical” pest control program?

Cassie Krejci: Innovation is shifting the industry toward a more predictive, data-driven approach. Smart monitoring systems, remote sensing, and AI-powered analytics provide real-time insights into pest activity, allowing for quicker response times and proactive prevention. Advancements in targeted treatments and exclusion strategies enable us to reduce reliance on traditional chemical applications while improving long-term control. Grocery operators can now use technology to detect and track pest pressures, making their pest management programs more effective, efficient, and sustainable.

PG: Looking down the road 5 and 10 years, how should operators be thinking about their pest control initiatives for the future?

CK: The grocery industry is changing rapidly, and pest control aims to evolve alongside it. Over the next five to ten years, we can expect a greater shift towards automation, remote monitoring, and AI-driven decision-making in both sectors. Grocery operators should prioritize proactive, technology-based solutions that integrate seamlessly into their food safety programs.

As sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives gain importance, pest control must align with corporate goals to reduce waste, minimize environmental impact, and ensure transparency in reporting. Future pest programs will rely on data science and predictive modeling, allowing grocers to anticipate risks instead of reacting to problems. Early adopters will leverage these innovations to improve food safety, protect brand reputation, and enhance operations.

PG: How can pest control providers help grocery stores with sustainability initiatives?

CK: Sustainability in pest control goes beyond simply reducing pesticide use—it focuses on strategic pest management to minimize environmental impact and ensure food safety. A reliable pest control partner can aid grocery stores in achieving their sustainability goals.

Utilizing data and technology enables pest control programs to minimize unnecessary applications and prioritize non-chemical solutions like exclusion, habitat modification, and biological control. These solutions support corporate sustainability efforts while ensuring effective pest prevention.