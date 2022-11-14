Sigma US, McCormick Grill Mates Introduce World’s Most Flavorful Bacon

Just when you thought bacon couldn’t get any better, Sigma U.S., in partnership with McCormick Grill Mates, is revolutionizing the way bacon is made: marinating and smoking it to deliver a more robust and flavorful experience for bacon lovers everywhere! A true innovation in bacon, McCormick Grill Mates Marinated Bacon flavors are marinated with Grill Mates marinades and come in two distinct flavors – Ultimate Bacon and Smoky Applewood – which can be found in retailers across the country.

“Marinating has been bringing more flavor to steak, chicken and pork for years, so it made great sense to do the same with bacon,” said Jeff Gaunt, marketing director at Sigma in the United States. “With the marinating and then smoking process, we are delivering more flavor than consumers ever thought possible.”

The classic flavor, Ultimate Bacon, has even more bacon flavor for all of the bacon lovers out there!

Smoky Applewood combines the sweet, smoky blend of chili pepper, garlic and applewood smoke flavor.

McCormick Grill Mates Marinated Bacon is delicious served on its own, atop a burger, or as a side to a hearty all-American breakfast. It’s also the perfect garnish to a Bloody Mary, and it can amp up the flavor of just about any holiday side dish like green bean casserole, bacon-wrapped dates, Brussels sprouts, or mac and cheese!

New McCormick Grill Mates Marinated Bacon is now available to grocery distributors and national chains across the United States. For more information about adding this innovative and delicious new product to your or your clients’ grocery shelves, please contact Director of Trade Marketing Anthony Nguyen at [email protected].