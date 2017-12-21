ShopRite Supermarkets Offers Free Fruit for Kids at All Stores

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., part of the Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. retailer cooperative, has expanded its Kids Club program, which offers children free fruit to snack on, to all 35 of its stores in New York and New Jersey.

Under the program, children 12 and younger receive a free Kids Club Card that they can present in the produce department to get a free piece of fruit such as a banana, clementine or apple while shopping with a grown-up.

“We take great pride in our commitment to providing health-and-wellness education, encouragement and inspiration within the community, along with the importance of teaching the value of good nutrition habits at an early age,” said Brett Wing, president and COO of Florida, N.Y.-based ShopRite Supermarkets. “This program is a fun way to educate kids about healthy eating habits.”

The program was originally rolled out to four ShopRite Supermarkets stores in New York’s Capital Region last summer, and versions of the initiative are in place at several dozen stores across the banner’s six-state Northeastern footprint. Additionally, similar programs have been introduced at Giant Food, United Supermarkets and Raley’s, among other grocers.