ShopRite Dietitians Help Personalize National Nutrition Month

No matter the age or life stage, shoppers at ShopRite will find the grocer's dietitians ready to help them embrace National Nutrition Month by personalizing plates with healthy choices.

The company is celebrating National Nutrition Month's 2021 theme, “Personalize Your Plate,” by having its dietitians offer shoppers a range of customized, online services that promote healthy eating choices.

“Ever since we began offering dietitian services in our stores nearly 15 years ago, our goal has been to support our shoppers by offering personalized healthy eating advice,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. “This year we’re expanding our reach by offering a combination of both in-store and online services that support a customer’s dietary health needs. We’re excited that our mission aligns perfectly with the theme of this year’s National Nutrition Month, ‘Personalize your Plate.’”

Founded in 2006, ShopRite’s in-store registered dietitian program has dozens of registered dietitians servicing ShopRite locations across the Northeast. ShopRite’s dietitians teach shoppers how to better understand ingredients and food labels, make healthy recipe substitutions, and take small but meaningful steps toward living a healthier lifestyle.

This year, ShopRite’s dietitians are celebrating National Nutrition Month with a number of in-store and virtual events geared towards helping shoppers to personalize their health and wellness goals. Some of these events include:

Offering shoppers customized food and nutrition advice using the RD virtual chat box available at dietitians.shoprite.com. Since the chat was launched last year, dietitians have conducted over 16,000 one-on-one chats with customers.

Hosting in-store and online events and classes for shoppers. Customers can learn more about events and classes at dietitians.shoprite.com.

Offering personalized consultations, available by appointment. Customers can find a dietitian near them at shoprite.com/welleveryday.

ShopRite’s dietitians host weekly online cooking segments on ShopRite’s Facebook and Instagram channels at @ShopRiteStores.

ShopRite’s team of chefs and dietitians also provide weekly better-for-you meal ideas and video how-tos at shoprite.com/mealsmadewell. Customers can search for additional recipes at The Recipe Shop on ShopRite.com, which offers thousands of delicious meal ideas and recipes, and easy integrations with ShopRite’s online digital services. Shoppers can create a virtual shopping list and grocery order based off their favorite recipes that can be delivered or picked up in store using ShopRite’s ShopRite from Home service, accessed by visiting ShopRite.com.

National Nutrition Month is an educational campaign organized every March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy.

ShopRite is a registered trademark of Keasbey, New Jersey-based retailer-owed cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.