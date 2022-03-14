ShopHero Launches Choice Doorstep to Help Independents Compete with Big Box Grocers

Consumers appreciate the personal attention they receive at their local grocer—often the heart of their community. The pandemic further accelerated interest in staying local with almost 60% of respondents in a Shopify survey indicating they prefer to buy from local businesses.

The last two years also elevated the demand for online shopping which doubled during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, many independent grocers watched their sales siphoned off by Amazon and big box retailers, especially when customers weren’t able to find desired products for at home delivery from their local retailers.

ShopHero, an ecommerce solutions provider for grocery retailers of all sizes, has the answer. ShopHero, founded in 2015 by Matt Garner, is rolling out its latest innovation, Choice Doorstep, which offers independent grocers access to “endless aisle” capabilities and doorstep delivery.

Progressive Grocer talked with Josh Ray, co-founder and chief commercial officer of ShopHero to hear how Choice Doorstep can help grocers keep sales local by offering an assortment on par with the competition.

Progressive Grocer: How does Choice Doorstep work?

Josh Ray: Choice Doorstep provides seamless access to tens of thousands of products, even those not stocked on your shelves, to offer on your website that can be delivered straight to your customers’ homes or businesses. You can capture more of your local shoppers’ wallet share with this extension of your branded website. We help you stay competitive with world class technology, selection and delivery on par with national big box sellers. Independents are free to do what they do best—maintain and strengthen their relationships with their loyal customers.