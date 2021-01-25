Shipt Gives 4th Thank-You Bonus to Its Shoppers

Shipt will provide another $50-$500 bonus for its workers — known as “shoppers” — to recognize their hard work during the busiest holiday season in Shipt history.

With Shipt Shoppers able to choose their own hours, the company wanted to extend gratitude to those in its shopper community who delivered the vast majority of orders this holiday season by awarding those who delivered 50-plus, 100-plus, 300-plus, 500-plus and 1,000-plus orders during November and December with one-time bonuses of $50, $100, $150, $250 and $500, respectively. Bonuses will be paid out on Jan. 29.

"Despite challenges, Shipt Shoppers rose to the occasion and proved to be a vital and reliable holiday resource in their communities," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt. "During the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we saw order volume increase 200% when compared to last year. That means time and time again, Shipt Shoppers went above and beyond, and these thank-you bonuses recognize their loyalty, hard work and dedication to service."

The same-day delivery service is investing a total of $3.6 million for this latest round of bonuses. This is Shipt's fourth time recognizing shoppers with a nationwide bonus for maintaining exceptional service, managing changing customer needs and keeping up with high demand amid the pandemic. The last one occurred in November, when Shipt revealed that it was providing its shoppers with holiday bonuses. During Nov. 25-30, all shoppers nationwide were eligible for the cash bonuses, which ranged from $50 to $300.

Shipt’s recent thank-you bonuses come after reports that one of its competitors, San Francisco-based Instacart, is firing nearly 2,000 grocery in-store shoppers across the country, including the only unionized Instacart workers in the United States, who joined United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1546 in the Chicago area.

Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target, operator of more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com, and No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.