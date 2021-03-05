Advertisement
Shipt and Celebrity Mom Christina Milian Team Up for Mother’s Day Promo

Reflecting the growing potential of the self-care market, new promotion spotlights spa essentials and time-saving benefits of home delivery
Actress and singer-songwriter Christina Milian partners with Shipt for a 2021 Mother's Day promotion.

Home delivery service Shipt is offering a special $50-off membership discount through Mother’s Day, May 9, as part of a promotion with celebrity Christina Milian. The actress, singer-songwriter and mother is partnering with Shipt to highlight the time-saving features of same-day delivery of groceries and other household and personal care items.

As part of the promotion, Milian is sharing her ideas for Mother’s Day gift ideas, including at-home spa essentials that she sent to her own mother via Shipt as a surprise. Items like face masks, scented candles and fuzzy socks are part of the greater self-care category that offers great potential for retailers.

“I'm a working mom and getting that time back, even if it's just an hour of not having to go to the store, means I can spend that time with my family or do something for myself to recharge,” Milian said.

Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt and a busy mom herself, underscores the value of time for today’s mothers.

"All consumers especially mothers are seeking ways to simplify their lives and spend more time with their family. For these families, same-day delivery is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must-have," she remarked.

The $50 membership discount for Shipt home delivery services (regularly $99) is available through this May 9.

Through a community of Shipt shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. A curated marketplace of retailers based in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target, operator of more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com, and No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 

