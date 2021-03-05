Shipt and Celebrity Mom Christina Milian Team Up for Mother’s Day Promo

Home delivery service Shipt is offering a special $50-off membership discount through Mother’s Day, May 9, as part of a promotion with celebrity Christina Milian. The actress, singer-songwriter and mother is partnering with Shipt to highlight the time-saving features of same-day delivery of groceries and other household and personal care items.

As part of the promotion, Milian is sharing her ideas for Mother’s Day gift ideas, including at-home spa essentials that she sent to her own mother via Shipt as a surprise. Items like face masks, scented candles and fuzzy socks are part of the greater self-care category that offers great potential for retailers.

“I'm a working mom and getting that time back, even if it's just an hour of not having to go to the store, means I can spend that time with my family or do something for myself to recharge,” Milian said.

Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt and a busy mom herself, underscores the value of time for today’s mothers.

"All consumers — especially mothers — are seeking ways to simplify their lives and spend more time with their family. For these families, same-day delivery is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must-have," she remarked.

The $50 membership discount for Shipt home delivery services (regularly $99) is available through this May 9.

Through a community of Shipt shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. A curated marketplace of retailers based in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target, operator of more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com, and No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.