Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle Limited-Time-Only Seasonal Flavors

Thin sweet snack Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle has brought back two limited-time-only fall favorites: Blondie Pumpkin Spice and Blondie Caramel Apple. Blondie Pumpkin Spice features a brown sugar base topped by rich cream cheese chips and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a light, thin, crispy snack, while Blondie Caramel Apple offers a new take on a classic treat by combining the flavor of a caramel apple with a thin, light, crispy brown sugar base. Both contain only 130 calories per serving. Either limited-edition SKU retails for a suggested $3.99 per 5-ounce bag. The varieties will be available at retailers nationwide through Dec. 31.