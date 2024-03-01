Share Your Thoughts on the Future of Grocery

Every day, Progressive Grocer continues our 100-year mission to report on the news that impacts those who work in and for the grocery business. Looking ahead to gauge the industry’s short- and long-term future, PG wants to hear directly from the source.

From now through March 21, Progressive Grocer is asking for input that will inform our annual State of the Industry report featured in the May print issue. Readers interested in sharing information and insights can take PG’s 2024 brief-but-pivotal survey that covers business conditions over the past year and into the next year and beyond.

In addition to sharing their voice, those who qualify for the survey and complete it can receive a $25 Amazon gift card. The first 100 respondents are eligible to win that perk.

All responses will be kept strictly confidential.