Several Grocers Named Among Highest-Paying Retailers in U.S.

To find out which companies have the best paying retail jobs, Insider asked the jobs experts at Glassdoor to share its data from the past year for entry-level full- and part-time sales floor jobs. And a few grocers have landed on the list.

While the federal minimum wage is still at $7.25 — where it has been since 2009 — it's increasingly common to find companies paying double the minimum, or more, per hour. This has been a hiring tactic for many companies in the grocery industry as they continue to struggle with ongoing labor issues.

Notably, all the employers on Glassdoor’s list pay above the $16.48 hourly wage needed to earn more than the U.S. poverty line of $30,000 for a family of four on a full-time schedule of 35 hours per week. Many companies on the list also offer industry-leading compensation and comprehensive benefits plan that includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, paid parental leave, adoption assistance, paid volunteer time and paid vacation.

Costco Wholesale Corp. scored highest among the food retailers, landing at No. 3 on Glassdoor’s list with an average hourly wage of $18.02. The retailer has 203,000 full- and part-time employees at its more than 580 clubs located in 46 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

West Coast neighborhood grocer New Seasons Market was No. 9 with $17.17.

“For the last 23 years, New Seasons Market staff have brought our mission to life every day, and we’re committed to sharing our appreciation for their efforts,” said Nancy Lebold, CEO for Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market, which has nearly 2,700 staff members across 19 stores. “Our staff count on us to provide a friendly and welcoming environment, filled with inspired individuals who love people, great food, and being a part of a community gathering place.”

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s came in at No. 10 on Glassdoor's list with an average hourly wage of $16.91. Trader Joe's has 50,000-plus employees at its more than 500 stores in 40-plus states.

Additionally, convenience store and fuel station chain Buc-ee’s landed at No. 13 with $16.66. It operates over 50 locations around the U.S.

Glassdoor's averages are calculated using hourly-wage information submitted by users of the platform between Jan. 1, 2022 and March 3, 2023 for sales associate and related roles, like cashiers and retail representatives. Only companies with more than 1,000 employees were included in Glassdoor’s analysis.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 27 on The PG 100.