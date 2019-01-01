Serve Goodness with Litehouse® Blue Cheese Dressing & Dip

We are the #1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing brand in the combined US and Canada*, and we didn't get here just by making great products. We are a 100% Employee-Owned company, and that inspires our love for what we do and our passion to please our customers.

* IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan

Be sure to try our Blue Cheese dressing! It is the perfect blend of buttermilk, homemade mayonnaise and spices which is great for hamburgers, salads, sandwiches and wraps. We also offer Big Blue Cheese which has 25% more chunks of premium blue cheese than our regular blue cheese dressing.

We make delicious products and package them in convenient cups, packets, bottles and jugs for you to confidently serve your customers. But that should be the standard, right? We think so. That's why serving Litehouse® serves a goodness that's more than just what you put on the plate.

Discover ways to serve Litehouse, request a sample and join us in this effort to serve a greater good at Litehousefoodservice.com.