SER!OUS Bean Co Organic Beans With Himalayan Pink Salt

Coming this September, the innovative SER!OUS Bean Co brand’s latest line combines Himalayan pink salt and USDA Organic black beans and garbanzo beans, with red kidney beans and pinto beans arriving later this fall. All of the non-GMO varieties are grown in the United States without pesticides and herbicides and provide an excellent source of plant protein and fiber, as well as containing iron and folate, with just 110 calories per half-cup serving of the fat-free beans. Additionally, because the on-trend product line features Himalayan pink salt, it’s naturally lower in sodium than traditional canned beans. According to SER!OUS, adding pink Himalayan salt to USDA Organic beans has created a novel offering in the category, as well as a year-round pantry essential. An approximately 15-ounce can of any variety retails for a highly affordable suggested retail price of $1.49. SER!OUS Bean Co is part of Lakeside Foods, a family-owned Wisconsin food company dating back to 1887.