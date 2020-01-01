Ser!ous Bean Co Jalapeño & Bacon Beans

Owned and operated by Lakeside Foods, Ser!ous Bean Co, which brought into the world Dr Pepper Baked Beans, has now teamed up with the guys at Dallas/Fort Worth-based sports and entertainment brand Dude Perfect to create Jalapeño & Bacon beans. Featuring real jalapeños and applewood-smoked bacon? Check, the craft beans offer a mild Texas-style sweet heat that can be eaten their own or used to perk up chili, soup or other Southwestern recipes. Like all of the brand’s craft barbecue and chili beans, its latest variety is free of gluten, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and flavors and made with only the highest-quality ingredients. Additionally, the product’s packaging is BPA-free and features easy-to-open pull top lids. A 15.5-ounce can of the Jalapeño & Bacon beans, as well as the rest of the Ser!ous Bean Co product line, retails for a suggested $1.68.