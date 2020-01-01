Serious Bean Co Jalapeno & Bacon Beans

Spicy, robust and sweet collide in new Jalapeno & Bacon Beans from Serious Bean Co. The craft beans feature real jalapenos, Applewood smoked bacon, pinto beans and a mild sweet heat. It’s one of five Serious Bean Co original, bold flavors which also include Sweet & Sassy Dr Pepper Baked Beans, Chipotle Pinto Beans, Mustard-Q BBQ Beans and Buckin’ Buffalo Beans. The entire line is gluten-free and contains no high fructose corn syrup. Consumers love the unique flavors and variety Serious Bean Co brings to the canned bean aisle. The 15.75 ounce cans can be found in retailers across the country for an SRP of $1.89.