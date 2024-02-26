Serenity Kids World Explorer Pouches

Mindful baby and toddler food brand Serenity Kids has rolled out a line of World Explorer Pouches in shelf-stable and BPA-free pouches to expand the flavor palate and meet the nutritional needs of 4- to 18-month-olds, thanks to just 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fat per serving. Based on recipes from around the world, the six pouches in the line -- billed as the first-ever meat-based globally influenced varieties for babies and toddlers -- offer bold flavors from Thailand, Argentina, Japan, Mexico, the Mediterranean and India: Free Range Chicken Coconut Curry, Grass Fed Beef Chimichurri, Wild Caught Salmon Teriyaki, Free Range Chicken Tikka Masala, Grass Fed Beef Kebab and Free Range Chicken Mexican Inspired Stew. The recipes are made with only ethically sourced, regeneratively farmed meats and Certified USDA Organic vegetables, herbs and spices. In addition to nutrient-rich ingredients, the line contains less than 3 grams of sugar, with no added sugar included. Further, All of Serenity Kids’ products are third-party tested for more than 200 heavy metals and contaminants. Each 3.5-ounce World Explorer pouch retails for a suggested $4.