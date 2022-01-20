Sendik’s Adds Another Location

Sendik’s Food Markets is expanding its presence in southeast Wisconsin with a new location in Oconomowoc. The site in the Olympia Fields development was once occupied by a K-Mart store.

Sendik’s is completely renovating the space to create a 60,000-square-foot grocery store, which will be the 18th retail store run by the family-owned company. Among other features, the latest store will feature full-service butcher and seafood counters, more than 500 hand-stacked produce items, a fresh sushi station, salad bar and ready-to-eat meals. As with its other locations, this Sendik’s will carry and spotlight a wide variety of locally-sourced and locally-made products, including fresh foods, artisan bakery items and, considering that Wisconsin is a leading dairy-production region, cheeses. An in-store Certified Cheese Professional will help customers choose cheeses and create custom charcuterie boards with varieties from around the state, country and world.

“This opening fits squarely with our growth plans of picking highly desirable, highly visible locations in growing communities,” said third generation co-owner Ted Balistreri. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing community that we believe is the perfect fit for our local brand and we look forward to serving its citizens.”

Local officials said that Sendik's is a welcome addition to the community, about 30 miles northwest of Milwaukee. “Sendik’s offers something totally unique for our citizens and brings the quality that we were hoping for in the development,” said Robert Magnus, mayor of the city of Oconomowoc.

Sendik's Food Markets was recently named by Progressive Grocer as one of the top 10 regional grocery operators to watch. Established by the Balistreri family in 1926, Sendik’s operates 18 (soon to be 19) stores in the Milwaukee metro area, including Sendik’s Food Markets and convenience-oriented Fresh2 Go banners.