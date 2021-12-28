Piggly Wiggly Midwest Expands in Wisconsin

Piggly Wiggly Midwest has a home state advantage in its latest banner deal: The Wisconsin-based grocer finalized an agreement to transition Burreson’s Foods to a Piggly Wiggly Midwest franchisee.

Located in Belleville, Wis., at 1019 River Street, Burreson’s Foods was previously owned and operated by Darin Burreson. The new Piggly Wiggly store ownership consists of Tegan Counihan, Tanya Haessly and Bryce Haessly.

The anticipated grand opening for Belleville Piggly Wiggly is March 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Like other Wisconsin Piggly Wiggly locations, the store will include Piggly Wiggly’s “Pampered to Perfection Produce,” an in-store bakery, a full-service deli, fresh and frozen seafood, and a full liquor department

“We’re confident the Piggly Wiggly brand and model will thrive in Belleville,” said Molly Rippinger, director of marketing at Piggly Wiggly Midwest. “Tegan, Tanya and Bryce will do great things with the store.”

The Belleville store is Counihan and the Haesslys’ third Wisconsin Piggly Wiggly. The trio also owns and operates Main Street Market Piggly Wiggly stores in Lodi and Waunakee.

“Our family is excited to partner with the Belleville community,” said Counihan, a second-generation co-owner. “My sister, brother-in-law and I are in this business because of the people — we’re building relationships with friends, families and neighbors on a daily basis.”

Current Burreson’s Foods employees will be offered positions at the new Belleville Piggly Wiggly store.

Piggly Wiggly Midwest has been based in Sheboygan, Wis., since 1911. The company includes 85 independently owned franchisees, 11 corporate stores and 14 Butera Market stores in Chicago. Piggly Wiggly Midwest revealed in July that it was being acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers.

C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. The Keene, N.H.-based company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. Piggly Wiggly Midwest is No. 83 on The PG 100.