Seismic Shifts in Consumer Behavior

A return to “normal” is months away, and once it arrives, consumers claim they will behave very differently, according to a new study of 6,500 consumers in six countries.

The research project, undertaken by FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence practice, explores the COVID-19 mindset to understand how the virus is reshaping perceptions, behaviors, values and societies.

The St. Louis-based firm conducted simultaneous surveys of the United States, China, Germany, Italy, South Korea and the United Kingdom to gain a view of various stages and expectations of the crisis, voiced by a cross-section of the population, including health care workers, people at medical risk, and those considered essential workers (65% of working adults), all of whom seem to feel the impact more acutely.

While these countries are at various stages of the pandemic, the study illuminated some common experiences, including:

Consumers are most confident in their governments, and least confident in their employers.

Individuals are planning for the long-term and aren't planning to snap back to "normal" life.

While most understand there will be layoffs and furloughs, 89% expect employers to be generous and creative in mitigating the impact on workers.

Consumers are willing to help organizations support their employees.

Consumers plan to be cautious, even when the spread of the virus subsides – with substantial implications for economic and social recovery.

The pandemic has changed what people value, and they want new benefits and policies to endure.

Nearly everyone has felt the impact.

