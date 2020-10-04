Seismic Shifts in Consumer Behavior
A return to “normal” is months away, and once it arrives, consumers claim they will behave very differently, according to a new study of 6,500 consumers in six countries.
The research project, undertaken by FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence practice, explores the COVID-19 mindset to understand how the virus is reshaping perceptions, behaviors, values and societies.
The St. Louis-based firm conducted simultaneous surveys of the United States, China, Germany, Italy, South Korea and the United Kingdom to gain a view of various stages and expectations of the crisis, voiced by a cross-section of the population, including health care workers, people at medical risk, and those considered essential workers (65% of working adults), all of whom seem to feel the impact more acutely.
While these countries are at various stages of the pandemic, the study illuminated some common experiences, including:
- Consumers are most confident in their governments, and least confident in their employers.
- Individuals are planning for the long-term and aren't planning to snap back to "normal" life.
- While most understand there will be layoffs and furloughs, 89% expect employers to be generous and creative in mitigating the impact on workers.
- Consumers are willing to help organizations support their employees.
- Consumers plan to be cautious, even when the spread of the virus subsides – with substantial implications for economic and social recovery.
- The pandemic has changed what people value, and they want new benefits and policies to endure.
- Nearly everyone has felt the impact.
