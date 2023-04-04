Seagram’s Escapes 7.5-Ounce Cans

Fruit-forward malt-based beverage line Seagram’s Escapes has unveiled a compact 7.5-ounce can aimed at generating trial. Available in consumer-favorite Jamaican Me Happy, Strawberry Daiquiri, Peach Bellini and Calypso Colada flavors, all with 3.2% ABV, the 7.5-ounce cans will retail for around $1. At that same price point, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked, which features 8% ABV, will come in Jamaican Me Happy and recently launched Pineapple Cherry Lime flavors. Merchandising assets for retailers include a gravity-feed 12-shelf floor display, a gravity feed under glides, a cooler door vertical hanging rack, and bins with refreshed graphics that hold 10-12 cases. The bins feature QR codes that drive consumers to the Seagram’s Escapes website for recipes. All varieties will still be available in traditional Seagram’s Escapes 11.2-ounce bottles and Seagram’s Escapes Spiked 23.5-ounce and 16-ounce cans.