09/05/2023
Sponsored Content
Seafood Sales Go Wild for October Seafood Month
October Seafood Month affords retailers a great opportunity to market and promote wild-caught seafood from Alaska – home to some of the most responsible and sustainable wild-caught fisheries on the planet. The pristine, icy waters of Alaska are among the most nutrient-rich in the world. This is where countless fish evolve in their natural habitat, swimming free and undisturbed by man, eating only what nature provides. The seas of Alaska create many different types of superior seafood – salmon, whitefish and shellfish – ensuring there is always something for you to offer for any shopper’s plate.
3 Keys to Growing Wild-Caught Seafood Sales
- Show the variety. Whether at the seafood counter or frozen aisle, make sure you offer an assortment of wild-caught species.
- Emphasize the upgrade. Wild-caught seafood from Alaska lets your shoppers win on “premiumness”: quality, taste, wellness and sustainability. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) provides all sorts of beautiful, high-quality POS materials to help you activate premium sales.
- Make it Easy. Showcase delicious and easy recipes in-store and online. Work with your retail dietitians to develop quick and simple how-to cooking videos for your social channels.