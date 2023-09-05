Seafood Sales Go Wild for October Seafood Month

The Appeal of Wild

There really is nothing more unique and special than food caught in the wild. Fishermen, fishing families and entire communities fishing in beautiful, wild places are the lifeblood of Alaskans. And it’s all to the preference of your shoppers.

Consumers prefer wild seafood to farmed by a ratio of five to one, according to Datassential. Wild-caught seafood’s appeal reaches shoppers driven by environmental concerns, and those looking for superior quality. Specifically, taste, less harmful additives and health are consumers’ top three reasons for preferring wild-caught.

Consumers understand wild-caught seafood is better for their health and for the planet. Sixty-two percent of shoppers say that knowing the seafood they are purchasing is "naturally caught or wild" is very important to their purchase.

Marketing Frozen Wild-Caught Seafood Supports the Alaska Community

Since fish caught in their natural habitats must be harvested on a seasonal basis, freezing makes it possible for retailers to offer wild, sustainable seafood year-round. Flash-freezing locks in freshness at its peak, providing each customer with maximum quality. Also, customers are already frequenting the frozen seafood aisle, with 82% saying that they are likely to purchase frozen fish or seafood, according to Datassential. Freezing makes it possible for retailers to offer a wide variety of seafood year-round at a competitive price — all with the wild-caught guarantee that many customers are looking for. Plus, choosing a frozen seafood option doesn’t mean consumers have to compromise quality. For many, there is virtually no taste difference between fresh and frozen.