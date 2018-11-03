Seafood Excellence Award Winners Revealed

The winners of the 2018 Seafood Excellence Awards unveiled at Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, now taking place in Boston. Iceland’s Finest received the Best New Retail Product award for its Creamy Masago Bites, and Thai Union – Chicken of the Sea garnered the Best New Foodservice Product award for its Yellowfin Tuna Slices.

A product that many Americans are unfamiliar with, at least by name, masago is the roe of the capelin, a small fish that's a member of the salmon family. Meanwhile, the foodservice offering, which Thai Union Group Director of Global Foodservice and Culinary Development Scott Solar described to show organizers as the “world’s first pre-sliced, pre-seasoned tuna slices," is made from whole yellowfin tuna loins cooked through high-pressure processing.