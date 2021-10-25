This Saves Lives, a food brand co-founded by actress Kristen Bell to make an impact in the world, has launched two lines aimed at youngsters, Kids Oatmeal and Kids GranolaPop. Like all This Saves Lives products, every purchase sends food aid to a child suffering from severe acute malnutrition anywhere in the world. To date, the brand has helped to distribute millions of food aid for kids in need. Created with the brand’s mission in mind, Kids Oatmeal is available in five varieties: Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate, Rainbow Sprinkles, Blueberry and Strawberry. Like the oatmeal, Kids GranolaPop, which comes in Cinnamon Sugar, Blueberry, Strawberry, Chocolate and Rainbow Sprinkles varieties, fills the gap as a better-for-you option suitable for breakfast, a before-lunch snack or nutritious anytime treat, whether eaten with milk, yogurt or on its own. Both safe-for-school product lines offer one full serving of fruits and vegetables, and are free from gluten, dairy, nuts, eggs, soy and shellfish. This Saves Lives Kids Oatmeal and Kids GranolaPop retail for a suggested $4.99 per 6-count box and a suggested $7.99 per 10-ounce bag, respectively.