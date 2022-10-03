Sam’s Club Ramps Up Photo, Customization Services

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is wading deeper into the photo space through new partnerships and a new online member experience.

The online experience is powered by Amaze Software and includes updated product editors, artificial intelligence-enabled technology and a personalized product library. The platform enables users to edit and layout up to 50 images in only 30 seconds to four minutes following photo upload.

In addition to the e-commerce experience, Sam’s Club has partnered with female-owned Shoott to offer its members more accessible and affordable professional photography. The photography company’s services will initially be available in 60 cities with plans to expand to additional markets in the future.

“Shoott’s mission is to provide an ‘affordable luxury’ photo service that helps families all over the U.S. get amazing photos,” said Shoott CEO and co-founder Jenifer Tsay. “We’re so excited about the photo products that Sam’s Club offers to help transform Shoott’s digital photos into premium photo products that families can cherish forever.”

Sam’s Club is also now offering personalized apparel through its online platform. Ahead of the holiday season, members can customize clothing for friends and family through templated designs they can personalize themselves.

“We’re creating experiences and offerings that allow us to revolutionize the photo and customization category at retail for our members,” said Charles Moore II, omni senior merchandising director, photo and customization, Sam’s Club. “With partners like Amaze Software and Shoott, we’re positioned to transform our services into a next-gen personalized product and photo shopping experience. Knowing our members can capture and make memories in a flash is exciting.”

This is the latest move from Sam’s Club toward offering more innovative experiences for its customers. The warehouse store recently announced its innovation hub dubbed Design Studio, which will be located on its Bentonville, Ark., campus and will offer associates a dedicated space for innovating, creating and collaborating.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries, with approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks eighth.