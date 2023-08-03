Sam’s Club Planning Distribution Center for Oklahoma City

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is getting ready to build a 300,000-square-foot, multipurpose distribution center in Oklahoma City. Located at SW 29th and Council at the OKC Logistics Park, the facility will cost approximately $40 million and is slated to open in early 2024.

Walmart is the largest employer in the Sooner State, already employing 35,000 Oklahomans.

“We’re excited to enhance our supply chain capabilities in the State of Oklahoma,” said Joseph Godsey, chief supply chain officer of Sam’s Club. “We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation. This investment will help us provide a better experience for our members in the speed and availability of our products.”

“Since Sam’s Club first opened in Oklahoma in 1983, Sam’s has been an important economic driver for our state,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “I am thrilled that partnership will continue as the company brings 130 long-term jobs to Oklahoma with this new distribution center.”

Walmart, meanwhile, opened its largest fulfillment center on June 15 outside of Indianapolis. The new 2.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center is 20 miles northeast of the city, located at 5259 W 500 N. in McCordsville. This next-generation facility will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders, more quickly.

The McCordsville fulfillment center is the second of four next-generation facilities that aim to bring the powerful combination of people, technology and machine learning together to achieve faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfillment capacity.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.