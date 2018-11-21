Sam Rhodes Named Chief Sales Officer for Alliance Retail Group

Alliance Retail Group has named Sam Rhodes chief sales officer to lead all of the merchandising and advertising sales for the ad group. Reporting to the company’s president, Joe Wolf, Rhodes will also help 960 grocery stores grow their sales.

“We are very excited to have Sam join our team to help us further our mission of improving the profitability and competitiveness of our independent retailers,” Wolf said.

Rhodes has more than 25 years of sales experience with the Pillsbury Co. and Coca-Cola, where he held a number of different sales positions. He most recently led the AWG team for the J. M. Smucker Co.

“I am excited to be joining the premier negotiating company for independents in the U.S.," Rhodes said. "Their vision to help independent retailers presents an awesome opportunity for myself to utilize my skills and experience in a positive way for the industry."

Hendersonville, Tenn.-based Alliance is a self-negotiating ad group that also provides independent grocers with category management, advertising and operational analytics services.