SaltWorks Ultra Epsom Eucalyptus Scented Epsom Salt

Natural salt industry leader SaltWorks Inc. has added eucalyptus to its line of Ultra Epsom Scented Bath Salt products. Featuring just two ingredients — SaltWorks’ USP-Grade Ultra Epsom salt, a designation reserved for only the highest-quality magnesium sulfate in the world, and all-natural eucalyptus essential oil — the therapeutic-grade bath salt is guaranteed authentic, certified OU Kosher, and handcrafted and packaged at Saltworks’ facility in Woodinville, Wash. Available in 2- and 5-pound bags, the upscale self-care item is priced at a suggested $8.99 and up. The company’s bath salts line also comes in lavender and unscented varieties. All SaltWorks products, which also include food items, are made using the company’s proprietary Optically Clean technology and guaranteed for quality and purity.